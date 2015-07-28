7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the mountainous area of Papua Indonesia early this morning (July 28, 2015), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to Earthsky.com, the quake damaged several buildings and reportedly killed a teenage boy who fell into a river while fishing along it, as the quake occurred.

You may remember that the third most powerful earthquake on record rocked the Indian Ocean in 2004, producing a tsunami that killed more than 170,000 people in Indonesia. Since today's quake occurred inland, there was no tsunami warning issued.

Here are some of the cities and their relative locations to the quake, according to the USGS report:

143 miles west of Abepura, Indonesia

152 miles west of Jayapura, Indonesia

193 miles west of Vanimo, Papua New Guinea

214 miles east northeast of Nabire, Indonesia

