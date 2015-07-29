Willy is Uplifting Athletes

TUCSON, Ariz. – Uplifting Athletes Arizona Chapter, a local charitable organization run by members of the Arizona football team in support of CFF Southern Arizona, will host its first-ever Kids Clinic on Tues., July 28, 5:30-7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the local chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Children ages 10 and under are invited to participate. Online registration is available by visiting give.upliftingathletes.org/arizonaclinic2015. A fee of $20 per participant will include a t-shirt. Onsite registration will also be available.

Registration will be held in the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility lobby (NE corner of Arizona Stadium) and the Kids Clinic will be held on the turf inside Arizona Stadium.

Free parking is available in any campus surface lot after 5 p.m. Doors open and registration begins at 5 p.m. with the Kids Clinic following promptly at 5:30 p.m.

Participants will be guided by current members of the Arizona football team through numerous stretches and drills, a fun and interactive way for children to be active and “experience” an aspect of life as a college football player.

The Wildcats’ season opener hosting UTSA will be played on Thurs., Sept. 3 at Arizona Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. MST/PT on Pac-12 Networks.

