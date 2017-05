GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Lost in all the talk about Carson Palmer's season-ending torn ACL is the shoulder injury that sidelined him for three games early last season.



He came back to make five starts, and his Arizona Cardinals won them all, but his arm strength was noticeably weakened.



So Palmer rehabbed his shoulder as if it had undergone surgery during the offseason, and says his arm is "as strong as ever, maybe stronger."



Keeping the 35-year-old quarterback healthy is crucial to the Cardinals' lofty aspirations.



Speaking before Arizona's first training camp practice Saturday, Palmer said the Cardinals have as much talent as anyone in the NFL but that doesn't mean much unless they come together as a team.

