(Tucson, Ariz.) – UFC champion Ronda Rousey defended her bantamweight title when she knocked out Bethe Correia in only 34 seconds at UFC 190 that was hosted in Rio de Janeiro last evening.

Rousey aggressively charged Correia from the very beginning which led to the knockout coming at the end of a rapid sequence of punches.

This win took Rousey to a 12-0 record in her impressive MMA career. The loss has dropped Correia to 9 -1 record, who was also previously undefeated. Rousey was heavily favored by the odds makers against Correia, after she had won her previous three title defending fights in a combined 96 seconds.

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now. All Rights Reserved.

(Courtesy: Special Contributor Michelle Floyd)