Oddsmakers love Zona week 1

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - I've seen a lot of tweets counting down the days until the Wildcats kick off the regular season, but this date is somewhat notable. Arizona is exactly one month away from the September 3rd showdown with UTSA and the oddsmakers don't really think it will be that close... at all.

Looking over the various sportsbook websites, there seems to be one common thread surrounding the outcome of the Wildcats Thursday home opener. That would involve the Wildcats winning and winning big. All these early game lines have Arizona as the 30+ point favorite that night.

UTSA is a work in project and in some ways they may closer to where they started when Larry Coker took over the upstart program five years ago. The Road Runners lost over 35 seniors on a team that went 4-8 last year. Expectations aren't exactly fever pitch in that part of Texas.

Arizona won last years meeting at the Alamodome 26-23 after a tightly contested affair that went deep into the 4th quarter.

