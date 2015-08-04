Peterson pushes forward "Diabetes free"

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) Patrick Peterson received a lot of good news last season. A pay raise to the tune of $48 million dollars laid the foundation for his new contract heading into camp. That was the good news, he also received a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.

The 4-time Pro Bowler said he struggled with the disease over the last year on and off the field, but ultimately he did enough to reverse it.

Peterson says he lost "a lot" of weight during the last year and continues to eat right. He also added,“It’s a big step, especially after you first find out about something like that, you worry it’s life-threatening. But it’s definitely something that’s controllable. The team doctors and (head athletic trainer) Tom Reed have done a great job monitoring, and I’ve been great so far. I’m ready to move forward.”

Even though he enters this years camp "diabetes free," he says checking his blood pressure and watching what he eats will be a consistent theme to monitor his health.

Peterson signed a 5 year deal last July worth $70 million dollars.

