Camels are certainly unique looking creatures, but there are many characteristics other than their appearance that are quite fascinating. Here are five interesting facts about camels, from mnn.com.

1. Camels have adapted in many ways to living in a harsh desert environment. For instance, they have three eyelids and two sets of eyelashes to keep blowing sand and dust out of their eyes. They can also close their nostrils if necessary to keep the dust out. Their feet are large and flat, which keeps them from sinking into the sand.

2. There are actually two different types of camel in the world; the Bactrian camel (Asian camel) and the Dromedary camel (Arabian camel). The Bactrian camel has one hump while the more common Arabian has two. The Bactrian is the only wild camel left in the world, with only around 950 remaining in the wild. All other camels are considered domesticated.

3. Although a lot people think the hump of a camel holds water, it actually holds fat stores. The fat releases both energy and water when it is needed. Since the fat is all stored in one place, it makes it easier for the camel to stay cool in the intense desert heat, since the insulating fat is not covering the rest of its body.

4. When a camel reaches a water source, they can drink as much as 30 gallons in 13 minutes. The camel rehydrates faster than any other mammal in the world.

5. Camel's milk is surprisingly nutritious. It contains triple the amount of vitamin C and ten times more iron than cow's milk. It is closer to human milk than any other type.

