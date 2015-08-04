Andrew Capasso anchors KOLD News 13 Live This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and FOX 11 Daybreak from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

He comes to the desert from Jacksonville, FL, where he was an anchor and reporter. While there, Andrew covered stories ranging from an Amber Alert for a 21-month-old boy, to an exclusive interview with the Commanding Officer of the USS Iwo Jima, days after playing a role in the fight against ISIS. Before Jacksonville, Andrew was the Executive Producer, Reporter, and Anchor in Baton Rouge, LA. That’s where he was the first local reporter on the coast when BP’s Deepwater Horizon oil leak happened, and broke several stories in the years of covering that story. Andrew got his start as a reporter in Butte and Bozeman, MT.

Andrew studied journalism and psychology at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic, CT, not far from his hometown of Marlborough.

While not covering news, Andrew spends time with his wife and their beautiful new daughter, Adrianna. He’s looking forward to winters in the desert, and not having to shovel snow, like he did for years at home.

If you have a story you’d like to pass along, you can email him at acapasso@tucsonnewsnow.com. You can also follow him on Twitter @ACNewsman.