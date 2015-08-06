UA Camp kicks off

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - There weren't any off the field issues looming, no quarterback battle, everyone was on time and showed up early. For the media, day one of UA Football camp lacked a juicy headline, but this may be the perfect recipe to start camp for a head coach... no distractions.

At every skill position on offense Arizona has a playmaker with experience returning, especially important under center. This is the first time in the Rich Rod era that he has a returning shotcaller heading into camp. You would imagine this would allow Rodriguez to open up the playbook even more with Anu Solomon and tailor his playcalling to what works best for his sophomore QB.

The defense has many question marks with several key pieces of the defensive backfield gone and Rich Rod still missing that "scary guy" on the defensive line. Will Parks will take over as the leader in that group and it will be fun to watch how the rest of the rest of the guys fill in that group.

