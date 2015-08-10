No, Mars is not going to look as big as the moon

For the 12th consecutive year, the "Mars hoax" is circulating around the internet.

Information is so readily-available through social media, that it's sometimes difficult to decipher what is true and what is not.

If you read anything about Mars appearing as big as the moon or a "double moon" occurring on August 27, 2015, it's a lie.

Some choose to believe it, others may just want to share it because it's comical.

On August 27, 2003, Mars came the closest to Earth in recorded history. It was nearly 35 million miles away, according to NASA.gov. The reason is the same as why we have "super moons." It's the closest point to Earth in its orbit, also called perihelion.

Leading up to that day, the internet skewed the facts. Rumors claimed Mars would be as big as a full moon. The same rumor comes up in July and August every year. My only guess is to get shares and likes on Facebook.

Another rumor comes up from time-to-time, the "double moon." You've probably seen this image below many times before (scroll through the images at the top if you're reading this on your phone or tablet).



Unless you live on Tatooine (forgive my Star Wars reference) or you've had a few too many, odds are you will never see two moons in the night sky.

If you want to see Mars, it rises from the east sky around 4:45 a.m - 5:00 a.m. through the rest of the month.

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now. All Rights Reserved.