Tuesday's Tail: Sweet, energetic Pooch looking for home

Meet Pooch!

Pooch was brought to the Pima Animal Care Center because his former owners were experiencing financial difficulties and couldn't afford to care for him.

The border collie, Labrador retriever mix pup is neutered and house-broken after living with a couple of other dogs and a cat.

The sweet and energetic dog is a year and a half old and the perfect size for almost anyone looking to add a dog to their family.

If you would like to meet Pooch, feel free to drop by PACC located at 4000 North Silverbell Road.

Take a look at other successful adoptions thanks to PACC and the pet's appearance on Tuesday's Tail. Last weeks Tail, Elvis has been adopted. Let's help Pooch find his forever home!

Grooming provided by Wags My Tail and to see some other great photos of today's Tail Pooch head to Ted Hewitt Photography.

