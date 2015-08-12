Make your phone a 3D hologram projector! - Tucson News Now

Make your phone a 3D hologram projector!

It only takes about 20 minutes and a little bit of patience, but you can turn your phone into a 3D hologram projector with just a few items you probably have laying around the house.

Grab an old CD case and dust it off.  You'll only need that, some tape, and a sharp knife.

Mobile users can see the how-to video here: http://tucsonne.ws/1NbK4UB

Once your creation is completed, you'll need to click on the video that's made to project the 3D images here.

