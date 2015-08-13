New monsoon damage on the roads? TDOT wants you to report it

As clean up continues after recent monsoon storms, Tucson drivers might notice fresh flooding and wind damage on the roads.

This could include new potholes from excess water, a street sign knocked over by strong winds, or even a tree blocking a busy street.

Tucson Department of Transportation encourages the public to report these issues.

If you something that needs attention call TDOT at (520) 791-3154.

You can also email an exact problem location to tdotsr@tucsonaz.gov.

Make sure to catch KOLD News 13 from 4:30 to 7 a.m. and Fox 11 Daybreak from 7 to 9 a.m., for more details on Tucson's traffic trouble spots.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.