New monsoon damage on the roads? TDOT wants you to report it

The $10 pass will be offered through Feb. 15, 2018, according to a release from Sun Tran.
The $10 pass will be offered through Feb. 15, 2018, according to a release from Sun Tran.
Crews finish clean-up of fluid spill, Orange Grove back open.
Crews finish clean-up of fluid spill, Orange Grove back open.
Streetcar service will be available until 2 a.m. Additional service hours are being offered due to increased demand and activity at the U of A during the fall semester.
Streetcar service will be available until 2 a.m. Additional service hours are being offered due to increased demand and activity at the U of A during the fall semester.
Road information for Cochise County as of 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.
Road information for Cochise County as of 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.
Pima County road conditions as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.
Pima County road conditions as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.