Prep players gather to kickoff season

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The 5th annual Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic is the official start of high school

football season highlighting eight teams in a four-game event .The Kickoff Games to be held

Thursday, August 20 featuring Palo Verde at Flowing Wells and Sahuaro at Sahuarita. Signature

games to be held Friday, August 21 featuring Hamilton at Ironwood Ridge and Snowflake at Amphi.

All games start at 7pm.

Coaches for Charity is a 501(c)3 charity. The purpose of the COACHES

FOR CHARITY Kickoff Classic is to celebrate school spirit, focus on teamwork, healthy

competition and to raise scholarship funds for students-athletes. The event benefits Coaches for

Charity Scholarship Fund.



A three-time national coach of the year, Andy Lopez was head baseball coach at The

University of Arizona for 14 seasons. In his tenure, Lopez reestablished Arizona as

one of the nation’s elite baseball programs, guiding the school to the 2012 NCAA

National Championship, two College World Series appearances and eight postseason

berths. Lopez also served as the head baseball coach at Cal State Dominguez Hills,

Pepperdine, and Florida.

Lopez compiled an overall win-loss record of 1,177–742–7

in thirty-three seasons as a head coach. He is one of only three coaches to lead three

different programs to the College World Series and one of only two coaches to win the

College World Series with two different programs. His Division I teams (Pepperdine,

Florida, and Arizona) appeared in the postseason seventeen out of twenty-six seasons.



The national championship was Arizona’s fourth as a program – first since 1986 – and marked Lopez’s second career

national championship (Pepperdine). Lopez earned National Coach of the Year honors two times, and Conference

Coach of the Year honors eight times. During the championship season, Lopez was named The Pac-12 Coach of the year.

