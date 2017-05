GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona's Carson Palmer was flawless in a brief appearance, Kansas City backup Chase Daniel threw for three touchdowns and the Chiefs beat the Cardinals 34-19 in the teams' preseason opener Saturday night.



Palmer, in his first game since tearing an ACL last Nov. 9, was 4 for 4 for 77 yards, directing a seven-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to start the game before sitting down for the night. Palmer threw over the middle to Andre Ellington on a 57-play to highlight the seven-play, 80-yard scoring drive.



Arizona's Tyrann Mathieu intercepted Alex Smith's pass on the Chiefs' first possession to set up a field goal to put Arizona up 10-0. The Kansas City reserves scored the next 31 points.



Daniel was 17 for 29 for 189 yards in less than two quarters of play.