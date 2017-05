Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Mike Gustavsson has been bodybuilding for nearly 35 years, he's participated and won all across the Southwest, now he has his sights set on international hardware.

On November 7th the native Swede and current Tucsonan will take his 195lb pound frame to uncharted territory, South Africa. That is the site of the WFF World Bodybuilding Championships. Gustavsson will be the first Tucsonan to compete in the event since 1980.

The 53 year old is currently training at the Undisputed gym on Stone Ave. He'll be competing in the 50+ age bracket and the winner gets an invite to the Mr. Universe competition later this year.

