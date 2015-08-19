Interactive Wildfire Map - Tucson News Now

Interactive Wildfire Map

By Kevin Jeanes, Chief Meteorologist
Get an interactive glimpse of all of the large wildfires across the U.S. and Canada by clicking this link to the U.S. Forest Service page. You'll see the same map you see below. Scroll your mouse over the numbers to get the name, and click to get more info.

