July 2015 warmest on record for Earth

July 2015 will go into the record books as the warmest month on record. We're not talking about a couple of decades either, as records have been kept since around 1880, according to an article in Earthsky.com. The average land and sea temperature for July across the globe was 1.46 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average. This beat the previous record by 0.14 degrees Fahrenheit, which was set back in 1998. The following image, courtesy of NOAA, shows the relatively warmest and coolest areas around the globe for July, 2015.

The first half of the year has also shown record warmth for the globe as a whole. You can read more about that here.

Along with the warmer temperatures often comes extreme weather. Here are a few noteworthy events compiled from NOAA's State of the Climate Reports.

You can view a larger version of this map here.

