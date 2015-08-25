Friendly, outgoing pup Sam is looking for new home

Meet Sam!

He was adopted from the Pima Animal Care Center back in 2011 as a small pup. Years later, Sam's owners returned him because they were moving out of state and could no longer keep him. Since the end of last month, he's called PACC his home.

As Sam approaches his 4th birthday, staff members would love to see a family give him a gift to last a lifetime! He is friendly, outgoing and walks well on a leash. His previous owners tell PACC he's already housebroken.

If you would like to make this lovable pup a part of your home, feel free to drop by PACC located at 4000 North Silverbell Road.

Sam can be adopted today for the cost of his license.

Take a look at other successful adoptions thanks to PACC and the pet's appearance on Tuesday's Tail.

Grooming provided by Wags My Tail and to see some other great photos of today's Tail Sam head to Ted Hewitt Photography.

