No asteroid is threatening Earth this September

You may have recently read a few blogs and web posts that are falsely claiming that an asteroid will impact Earth near Puerto Rico around mid to late September, specifically between the 15th and the 28th. While that claim may have gone viral, it simply isn't true, according to a press release from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

"There is no scientific basis -- not one shred of evidence -- that an asteroid or any other celestial object will impact Earth on those dates," said Paul Chodas, manager of NASA's Near-Earth Object office at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

In fact, according to NASA's Near-Earth Object Observations Program, there have not been any comets or asteroids observed that would impact our planet in the foreseeable future. The program claims that all known Potentially Hazardous Asteroids have less than a 0.01 percent chance of impacting Earth in the next 100 years.

The Near-Earth Object office at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory is a group that collaborates with scientists and astronomers around the world that use ground and space-based telescopes to find asteroids that could harm us and predicts their paths through space for the foreseeable future. NASA tracks comets and asteroids that come within 30 million miles of Earth using ground and space-based telescopes, so you can sleep soundly knowing that the skies are constantly being watched by the best of the best.

