New program helps connect AZ families to internet

TUCSON, AZ

For many of us, we can be connected to the internet in seconds.

However, that's not the case for nearly two million Arizonans who do not have internet access at home.

But it could soon change thanks to a new program called, Arizona On.

It’s working to eliminate the digital divide by making affordable internet, low-cost computers, and free digital literacy courses available to all unconnected Arizona residents.

To find out if you qualify for the program, visit Arizona On.

