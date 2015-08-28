10 Years After Katrina - Tucson News Now

10 Years After Katrina

The 17th street canal flood wall collapsed during Katrina The 17th street canal flood wall collapsed during Katrina

It's been 10 years since Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast.  The Associated Press recently released an article with some incredible photos.  The photos were taken recently, from the same spots another photo was taken 10 years ago.

You can view the images and read the article here.

Copyright 2015. Tucson News Now. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly