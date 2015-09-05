Historical tracks of tropical cyclones

The National Hurricane Center has records of tropical cyclones dating back to 1949 for the East Pacific, and 1851 for the Atlantic. The images below are the tracks of all of the tropical cyclones, hurricanes, and major hurricanes (category 3 or greater).



