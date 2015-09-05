Johnny opportunity

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Opportunity knocked and Johnny Jackson opened the door and kept it open all night Thursday. Jackson was buried on the Arizona WR depth chart two weeks ago and ironically became one of the lone bright spots in Arizona's season opener at home.

The most depth on the Arizona roster is clearly the wide receiver spot, Jackson faced an uphill battle to get on the field. Likely in the WR rotation, he was not supposed to be the leader in yards and receptions with all the other options still remaining, he didn't get the memo.

Jackson's performance Thursday suggests there is still no reason to worry about the receiving core despite the list of guys hurt or inactive. What makes his performance even more surprising is the fact that he was moved to free safety during camp because there was so much competition at WR.

The redshirt senior led the team with 8 receptions and 101 yards receiving in a 42-32 win over the RoadRunners.

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved