Wildcat Breakdown: On to the Sweet 16

The Arizona Wildcats basketball team is back in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

It's UA's fifth trip under head coach Sean Miller, 19th overall and 18th of the modern college basketball era.

Our David Kelly was joined on FOX 11 Tucson Sunday night by ESPN college basketball analyst and UA alum Corey Williams ('96) to break down Arizona Basketball's first weekend of the March Madness.

The fellas chatted about the toughness of Rawle Alkins, two huge defensive plays in the second half of the Saint Mary's win by Alkins and fellow freshman Lauri Markkanen, will the Cats sometimes lax interior defense be an issue moving forward and the continued dynamic play at the defensive end by senior guard Kadeem Allen.

