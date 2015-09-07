Wildcat Breakdown: On to the Sweet 16

Danielle O’Toole throws the 90th no-hitter in Arizona Softball history and first full-game no-no since 2008.
Oregon State's K.J Harrison drove home the winning run in the ninth to give the No.2 ranked Beavers a 4-3 walk-off win over No. 6 Arizona.
Xavier will play top-seed Gonzaga on Saturday for a trip to the Final Four.
The top two ranked teams in the Pac-12 square off this weekend when Arizona heads up to face Oregon State.
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points while orchestrating Gonzaga's efficient offense, and the Zags finally shook their overrated tag by routing Xavier 83-59 to reach the Final Four for the first time.
Pima's season came to a halt in the consolation bracket of the NJCAA Division II Tournament with a loss to Parkland.
