2015: Child death toll up to 19 after being left in hot cars

We see and hear about this far too often, but so far in 2015 there have been 19 child vehicular heat stroke deaths in the U.S., according to kidsandcars.org. The latest victim was 11-month old Jaxon Taylor, who died Saturday.
The site also says 38 children die each year on average after being left in hot cars.
Here is the breakdown over the past 5 years:
Even as temperatures drop outside in the months of September and October, our intense Arizona sun can still heat up a vehicles interior to dangerous levels.
Click here for important safety tips. Some are not as obvious as you think.
Copyright 2015. Tucson News Now. All Rights Reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.