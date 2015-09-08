2015: Child death toll up to 19 after being left in hot cars - Tucson News Now

2015: Child death toll up to 19 after being left in hot cars

We see and hear about this far too often, but so far in 2015 there have been 19 child vehicular heat stroke deaths in the U.S., according to kidsandcars.org. The latest victim was 11-month old Jaxon Taylor, who died Saturday.

The site also says 38 children die each year on average after being left in hot cars.

Here is the breakdown over the past 5 years:

  • 2014: 32 deaths
  • 2013: 44 deaths
  • 2012: 33 deaths
  • 2011: 33 deaths
  • 2010: 49 deaths

Even as temperatures drop outside in the months of September and October, our intense Arizona sun can still heat up a vehicles interior to dangerous levels. 

