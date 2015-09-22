Tuesday's Tail: Brownie

Today's pet of the week on Tuesday's Tail is Brownie.



He was brought to the Pima Animal Care Center earlier this month by a good Samaritan after he was found in the area of Rudasill Road and Sandario Road.



PACC says Brownie is a super sweet dog and full of vibrant energy. He gets along splendidly with other animals and now hopes to find a forever home.



If you would like to meet Brownie, feel free to d rop by PACC located at 4000 North Silverbell Road.

Last week's Tail, Nissan was adopted! Let's help Brownie find his forever home!



Take a look at other successful adoptions thanks to PACC and the pet's appearance on Tuesday's Tail.



Grooming provided by Wags My Tail and to see some other great photos of today's Tail Pooch head to Ted Hewitt Photography.

