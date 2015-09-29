Tuesday's Tail: Nona

Today's pet of the week on Tuesday's Tail is Nona.



Nona’s story is a bit of a sad one. Her owners lost their home and had to move into a homeless shelter. Since dogs are not allowed in homeless shelters, Nona was brought to Pima Animal Care Center where she awaits word on a new forever home.



PACC volunteers say Nona is energetic, despite her age, and is the perfect fit for someone who’s looking for a mature dog.



If you would like to meet Nona, feel free to d rop by PACC located at 4000 North Silverbell Road.



Last week's Tail, Brownie, has yet to be adopted. Let's help Brownie and Nona find their forever homes!



Take a look at some successful adoptions thanks to PACC and the pet's appearance on Tuesday's Tail.



Grooming provided by Wags My Tail and to see some other great photos of today's pooch head to Ted Hewitt Photography.

