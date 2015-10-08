Rocket launch tests new technologies

A recent rocket launch was successful from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

NASA.gov posted this before the launch, "NASA will flight test a modified Black Brant sounding rocket motor, launch vehicle and spacecraft systems and sub-payload ejection technologies during a suborbital mission between 7 and 9 p.m. EDT, Oct. 6, from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia... The flight’s primary objective is to characterize the reformulated Black Brant motor performance in a two-stage configuration.?"

The launch ended up being postponed to Wednesday, October 7th at 7:07 p.m. EDT due to weather conditions.

Newly developed technologies have to be thoroughly tested before they are used in spacecraft.

The Wallops Flight Facility posted these pictures of the launch on their Facebook page.

