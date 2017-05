Anu Solomon returned from a one-game absence and re-ignited the Arizona offense in the Wildcats' 44-7 rout of Oregon State on Saturday.



The redshirt sophomore and second-year starter, who sat out last week's 55-17 loss at Stanford with a concussion, completed 17 of 30 passes for 276 yards, before sitting out the fourth quarter.



The Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) amassed 645 yards to 249 for the Beavers (2-3, 0-2).



Arizona rushed for 368 yards. Jared Baker led the way with 123, 70 on one play. Orlando Bradford gained 83 yards and scored three touchdowns. Nick Wilson, the Pac-12's leading rusher entering the weekend, ran for 78 and scored twice.



Beavers' freshman Seth Collins was 8 for 24 for 56 yards with one interception and ran for 56.

