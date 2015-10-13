Best planet conjunction until 2021

Venus Jupiter and Mars will be visible each morning through the month of October. Jupiter started out below Venus and Mars early this month, but it's ascending upward closer to them.

Here is this month's timeline from earthsky.org

October 12th: Mars and Jupiter begin sharing the same binocular field; lasting through the end of the month.

October 17th: First Jupiter/Mars conjunction since July 22, 2013. The next won't be until January 7, 2018.

October 24th - 29th: The three planets form a planetary trio. The next trio won't be until January 10, 2021.

October 26th: Venus Jupiter and Mars will be at their closest. This morning will be the best viewing of the conjunction.

Look to the eastern sky about one hour before sunrise throughout the month of October to view the planets. Venus is the brightest (also the 3rd brightest object in the sky after the sun and moon). Jupiter is the second brightest, and Mars is much fainter.

