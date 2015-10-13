Tuesday's Tail: Memphis

Today's pet of the week on Tuesday's Tail is Memphis. He arrived at Pima Animal Care Center as a stray from a local reservation about two weeks ago.



Memphis is two-years-old, incredibly sweet and walks on a leash like a dream. The medium-size shepherd mix is already neutered and vaccinated. All he needs now is a new home.



If you would like to meet Memphis, feel free to d rop by PACC located at 4000 North Silverbell Road.



By the way, previous Tuesday's Tail pets - Brownie, Nona, and Quita - have all been adopted. Now let's help Memphis find his forever home!



Take a look at some successful adoptions thanks to PACC and the pet's appearance on Tuesday's Tail.



Grooming provided by Wags My Tail and to see some other great photos of today's pooch head to Ted Hewitt Photography.

