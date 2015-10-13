Tuesday's Tail: Memphis

The Tucson Wildlife Center has received more than 200 calls from southern Arizona residents with concerns about birds and mammals that they are finding near their homes and at work.
Tucson's own Handi-Dogs non-profit organization joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about their program that helps out dogs and people alike!
“We’re in a critical situation and need the community to adopt, foster and volunteer,” Kristen Auerbach, PACC director, said in a news release. “This is a call to action for our rescue partners and adopter community. Help is needed now to save all of our pets.”
“While we’ve had success getting many dogs adopted out in recent months, we continue to receive numerous canines this summer and once again have a heightened need to find them homes as soon as possible,” says Arleen Garcia, animal control supervisor.
Thanks to a social media contest sponsored by Petplan pet insurance the Whetstone Fire District will be better equipped to help save pets from house fires.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.
KLTV has obtained video of the moment a single engine plane crashed down on Highway 69 in Tyler.
The family of a terminally ill Ocean Springs girl just received some good news about her illness. It comes as little Sophia Meyers approaches her five-month mark since the diagnosis.
