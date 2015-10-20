Tuesday's Tail: Chiquilla

Meet Chiquilla - today’s pet of the week for Tuesday’s Tail.



Her owner brought her to Pima Animal Care Center back in July and she been wishing for a forever home ever since.



Chiquilla is eight years old and is a favorite among PACC volunteers. She’s great on a leash, is super sweet and loves to give kisses. She would be an excellent choice for families with children. We’re told she gets along well with kids when she encounters them at the park.



She may be a little selective when it comes to interacting with other animals, but with a little training and proper introductions, she’ll do great.



Chiquilla’s previous owners kept her mostly outside so she loves the walks in the park.



If you would like to meet Chiquilla, feel free to d rop by PACC located at 4000 North Silverbell Road.



By the way, last week’s Tuesday's Tail, Memphis, has been adopted. Now let's help Chiquilla find his forever home!



Take a look at some successful adoptions thanks to PACC and the pet's appearance on Tuesday's Tail.



Grooming provided by Wags My Tail and to see some other great photos of today's pooch head to Ted Hewitt Photography.

