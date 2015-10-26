See daily views of Earth from space on new NASA website

Last week NASA launched a new website that allows you to see full views of the Earth from outer space. The pictures are taken from a million miles away from the Earth, about four times the distance to the moon, on NASA's Deep Space Climate Observatory(DSCOVR), according to Earthsky.com.

A dozen new color images will be posted everyday, always showing the fully sunlit side of the earth. The images will allow scientists to observe variations of vegetation, ozone, aerosols, and cloud heights from day to day. Check it out for yourself here.

