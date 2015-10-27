Tuesday's Tail: Duke

Meet Duke - today’s pet of the week for Tuesday’s Tail.

A good Samaritan found Duke and brought him to Pima Animal Care Center on October 5. He's been looking for a forever home ever since.

Duke is a 6-year-old male Chihuahua and we're told he is very gentle and loving. He was found on the south-side with a small wound on his side. It is believed he may have been bitten by another dog. That wound is almost healed.

Duke's caretakers at PACC said he does not look like he’s ever missed a meal, but at 19 pounds, he is still easy to handle. He walks well on a leash but prefers to be carried.



Due to his extended stay at PACC, his adoption fee will be waived, but there is a $16 license fee, which will include his microchip and vaccinations. He is already neutered so he is ready for his new home

today!

Last week’s dog, Chiquilla, was adopted last week – in fact, on the same day she went on TV.

Now let's help find Duke a new home. If you would like to meet him, feel free to d rop by PACC located at 4000 North Silverbell Road.



