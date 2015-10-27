Tuesday's Tail: Duke - Tucson News Now

Meet Duke - today’s pet of the week for Tuesday’s Tail.

A good Samaritan found Duke and brought him to Pima Animal Care Center on October 5. He's been looking for a forever home ever since.

Duke is a 6-year-old male Chihuahua and we're told he is very gentle and loving. He was found on the south-side with a small wound on his side. It is believed he may have been bitten by another dog. That wound is almost healed.

Duke's caretakers at PACC said he does not look like he’s ever missed a meal, but at 19 pounds, he is still easy to handle. He walks well on a leash but prefers to be carried. 

Due to his extended stay at PACC, his adoption fee will be waived, but there is a $16 license fee, which will include his microchip and vaccinations. He is already neutered so he is ready for his new home
today!
Last week’s dog, Chiquilla, was adopted last week – in fact, on the same day she went on TV.
Now let's help find Duke a new home. If you would like to meet him, feel free to drop by PACC located at 4000 North Silverbell Road.

Take a look at some successful adoptions thanks to PACC and the pet's appearance on Tuesday's Tail.

Grooming is provided by Wags My Tail. To see some other great photos of today's pooch, head to Ted Hewitt Photography.

  Wildlife rehab center receiving more calls as temperatures rise

    The Tucson Wildlife Center has received more than 200 calls from southern Arizona residents with concerns about birds and mammals that they are finding near their homes and at work.   

  Handi Dogs: From rescue to service program

    Tucson's own Handi-Dogs non-profit organization joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about their program that helps out dogs and people alike!

  PACC holding 'Name your own adoption fee' event

    "We're in a critical situation and need the community to adopt, foster and volunteer,"  Kristen Auerbach, PACC director, said in a news release. "This is a call to action for our rescue partners and adopter community. Help is needed now to save all of our pets." 

