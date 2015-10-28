Extinct cave lions found frozen in Siberia

The remains of cave lion cubs, thought to be around 10,000 years old, were discovered this summer in the Sakha Republic of Siberia, according to Daily Mail. Here is a map of the area from Daily Mail...

The cave lions were preserved almost perfectly within the Siberian permafrost. They lived during the Middle and Late Pleistocene times on the Eurasian continent. Fossils of the predator have also been found in Canada and Alaska, though none were as complete as the recent discovery.

A fully grown European cave lion is thought to have been about four feet tall at the shoulders, and around seven feet long, not counting the tail.

There are multiple theories as to why these predators went extinct. The Academy of Yakutia will formerly introduce the cubs at a press conference for the Russian and international media in November.

