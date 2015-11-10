Another great picture from the Mars Rover

Here is yet another great shot from the Mars Curiosity rover, captured on Nov. 6, 2015.

The image was taken inside the Gale Crater, looking towards the northern rim of the crater. In fact, the distance from the bottom to the top of the north rim is almost 16,000 feet; nearly 3 miles!

According to Earthsky.com, this was the 1,155th day that the rover was on Mars.

The image shows a very dried out surface, which was likely much wetter and warmer around 4 billion years ago.

The hills surrounding the rover in the above image are known as the Pahrump Hills.

The entire crater is almost 100 miles wide. Here is a wider view of the crater, courtesy of NASA.

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.