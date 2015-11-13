Local Canines Grace New Calendar

Local canine centerfolds are gracing the pages of the Humane Society's 2016 calendar. If you are thinking of a cool present to give this holiday season, that is one of a kind, this may be it. 12 months of local dogs are featured in the 28 page calendar and you can get one for $10 each. Buy 10 or more they are 7.50 each. All of the proceeds will benefit homeless pets in our area.

You can order your calendar online at HSSAZ.org or buy them in person at PAWSH locations (main campus, La Encantada, Park Place) or at Antigone Books on North Fourth Avenue.

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.