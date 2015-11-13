Local Canines Grace New Calendar - Tucson News Now

Help Homeless pets with unique present

Local Canines Grace New Calendar

Local canine centerfolds are gracing the pages of the Humane Society's 2016 calendar. If you are thinking of a cool present to give this holiday season, that is one of a kind, this may be it. 12 months of local dogs are featured in the 28 page calendar and you can get one for $10 each. Buy 10 or more they are 7.50 each. All of the proceeds will benefit homeless pets in our area.

You can order your calendar online at HSSAZ.org or buy them in person at PAWSH locations (main campus, La Encantada, Park Place) or at Antigone Books on North Fourth Avenue.

    Wildlife rehab center receiving more calls as temperatures rise

    The Tucson Wildlife Center has received more than 200 calls from southern Arizona residents with concerns about birds and mammals that they are finding near their homes and at work.   

    Handi Dogs: From rescue to service program

    Tucson's own Handi-Dogs non-profit organization joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about their program that helps out dogs and people alike!

    PACC holding 'Name your own adoption fee' event

    “We’re in a critical situation and need the community to adopt, foster and volunteer,”  Kristen Auerbach, PACC director, said in a news release. “This is a call to action for our rescue partners and adopter community. Help is needed now to save all of our pets.” 

