Discounted Neuter Surgeries in November - Tucson News Now

Humane Society offers $25 Deal

Discounted Neuter Surgeries in November

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

One of the best ways to care for animals is to help control the pet population. The Humane Society of Southern Arizona wants to make that easy for you to do.  It is offering discounted neuter operations during the month of November.  All male dogs and cats between 3 months old and 2 years old can get their surgery for $25 dollars.  Appointments are limited so call ASAP

520-881-0321 to schedule.

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • PetsPet ConnectionMore>>

  • Wildlife rehab center receiving more calls as temperatures rise

    Wildlife rehab center receiving more calls as temperatures rise

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:13:45 GMT
    Veterinarian performing surgery on a coyote’s ear. (Source: Tucson Wildlife Center)Veterinarian performing surgery on a coyote’s ear. (Source: Tucson Wildlife Center)

    The Tucson Wildlife Center has received more than 200 calls from southern Arizona residents with concerns about birds and mammals that they are finding near their homes and at work.   

    The Tucson Wildlife Center has received more than 200 calls from southern Arizona residents with concerns about birds and mammals that they are finding near their homes and at work.   

  • Handi Dogs: From rescue to service program

    Handi Dogs: From rescue to service program

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-08-01 22:33:41 GMT

    Tucson's own Handi-Dogs non-profit organization joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about their program that helps out dogs and people alike!

    Tucson's own Handi-Dogs non-profit organization joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about their program that helps out dogs and people alike!

  • PACC holding 'Name your own adoption fee' event

    PACC holding 'Name your own adoption fee' event

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 11:02 AM EDT2017-08-01 15:02:51 GMT
    Lola a PACC resident looking for her 'fur'ever home. (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)Lola a PACC resident looking for her 'fur'ever home. (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)

    “We’re in a critical situation and need the community to adopt, foster and volunteer,”  Kristen Auerbach, PACC director, said in a news release. “This is a call to action for our rescue partners and adopter community. Help is needed now to save all of our pets.” 

    “We’re in a critical situation and need the community to adopt, foster and volunteer,”  Kristen Auerbach, PACC director, said in a news release. “This is a call to action for our rescue partners and adopter community. Help is needed now to save all of our pets.” 

    •   
Powered by Frankly