Discounted Neuter Surgeries in November

One of the best ways to care for animals is to help control the pet population. The Humane Society of Southern Arizona wants to make that easy for you to do. It is offering discounted neuter operations during the month of November. All male dogs and cats between 3 months old and 2 years old can get their surgery for $25 dollars. Appointments are limited so call ASAP

520-881-0321 to schedule.

