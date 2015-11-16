Asteroid buzzed by earth this weekend

Artist’s concept of asteroids passing Earth. They come in all sizes. 2015 VY105, which passed on November 14-15, was just a little one. Via ESA/P.Carril.

An asteroid that was discovered on Saturday by the Catalina Sky Survey here in Arizona buzzed by the earth just hours after it was discovered.

According to earthsky.com, asteroid 2015 VY105 was only 21,000 miles above the Earth when it passed over the Pacific Ocean at a speed of around 39,000 miles per hour. To give you some perspective on how close that is, many of our weather and television satellites orbit at just over 22,000 miles above the surface.

The asteroid appeared to be between 10 and 30 feet in diameter. There were no reports of any damage to satellites.

