What a 200 calorie portion of your favorite Thanksgiving food lo - Tucson News Now

What a 200 calorie portion of your favorite Thanksgiving food looks like

Just in time for your Thanksgiving feast, Business Insider has released an infographic that illustrates what your favorite Thanksgiving food looks like in a 200 calorie portion.  Keep in mind that the portions below are only based on calories and not how much sugar, fat, fiber or protein are present.  Check it out:

Copyright 2015. Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly