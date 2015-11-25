Mars will eventually have a ring

Mars' largest moon, Phobos, is one of only two moons in our solar system that is moving toward its parent planet.
According to Science Daily, Phobos will eventually be torn apart by tidal forces, which will spread out over time and form a ring.
How much time are we talking here? Earth scientists at the University of California, Berkeley say that it will probably happen in 20 to 40 million years.
The largest pieces within the ring would eventually fall to the planet's surface, but most of the debris would likely circle the planet for millions of years.
Copyright 2015. Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.