Richters to face more child abuse charges in Pinal County

Sophia Richter's three daughters were allegedly held captive in this house in Catalina. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A Tucson couple convicted of child abuse and kidnapping for holding three girls captive will be tried on similar charges in Pinal County sometime in 2016.

That is the word from the Pinal County attorney, who said on Dec. 7 that he is just waiting until Fernando and Sophia Richter are sentenced in Pima County.

The two were accused of holding Sophia Richter's three daughters captive in prison-like conditions for two years in a home in Tucson and one in Catalina, which is in Pinal County.

On Dec. 4, Fernando was found guilty of three counts of child abuse and kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault. Sophia was found guilty of three counts of child abuse and three counts of kidnapping.

In the Pinal County indictment, Fernando Richter also is accused of child molestation and sexual abuse.

Pinal County Attorney Lando Voyles said if the Richters are convicted in his county some sentences must be stacked on top of what the Richters get in Pima County.

"Some of those, if the defendants are convicted of, require mandatory consecutive sentencing if they're convicted and sentenced on those counts. Those would be any of the Dangerous Crimes Against Children," Voyles said.

The Richters are set to be sentenced in Tucson on Feb.16, 2016.

