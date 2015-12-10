Japan's Venus Climate Orbiter a success

After missing its orbital insertion slot due to technical difficulties five years ago, Japan's Venus Climate Orbiter, also known as the Akatsuki Venus probe, has finally made it into its correct orbit around Venus. According to Earthsky.com, the orbiter is designed to explore the atmosphere of Venus and figure out why it is so different from our atmosphere.

The orbiter is currently in an elliptical orbit around our neighboring planet, with an orbital period of about thirteen and a half days. The regular operation is scheduled to start in April of next year.

Copyright 2015. Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.