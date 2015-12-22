Christmas decorations stolen from Tucson home at gunpoint

A local neighborhood is on edge after Christmas decorations were stolen from a yard at gunpoint in broad daylight.

This is the third time the Montano family has had their Christmas decorations stolen this month.

The crime, which was caught on camera, happened around 4:30 p.m. at their home near 36th Street and Kino Parkway.

Neighbors surveillance cameras were rolling as two men pulled into Penny Montano's cul-de-sac and one of them casually walked up her driveway. When the man tried to pulled a decorative Christmas tree out of the ground in front of the house, the noise alerted Montano's son. Her son opened the door and came face to face with the man.

“He started chasing one of the guys and that’s when one of them pulled a gun on him,” Montano said.

Both of Montano's sons went out in the street to chase after the man.

“It just happened so fast, I wasn’t thinking, just reacting,” one of the sons said.

They chased the man to the white pickup truck the two men pulled up in, and the men sped away.

The Montanos do not believe the men are the same people who stole decorations from their yard twice already this month, but said they are nervous as to why they have been targeted again.

“Now we’re fearing for our lives to live here because now we can’t have anything outside without it being stolen,” Montano said.

She said she feels grateful her boys didn’t get hurt.

“That my kid didn’t get shot and that they didn’t harm him. I hope they never run after these guys again if they were to come back because it’s not worth their life," she said.

Tucson police are asking anyone with information on this incident to come forward.

