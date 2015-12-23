Holiday hours for stores, restaurants

Need batteries for that special Christmas gift or forget the whipped cream for the apple pie?

The following is a list of store and restaurant hours for Christmas Eve and many are open on Christmas day, information from gobankingrates.com

[Some stores leave it up to franchise owners and local managers to decide store hours, so be sure to call before going.]

Restaurant hours on Christmas Eve:

Applebee’s: Most locations open until 8 p.m.

Arby’s: Open until 4 p.m.

Boston Market: Most locations open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Buca di Beppo: Most locations open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burger King: Most locations close at 6 p.m.

Carl’s Jr.: Depends on location.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Open until 9 p.m.

Claim Jumper: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cracker Barrel: All locations close at 2 p.m.

Culvers: Most locations close at 2 p.m.

Denny’s: Open 24 hours

Domino’s: Open until 8 p.m.

Hooters: Open until 6 p.m.

IHOP: The majority of locations are franchised and determine their own hours

McDonald’s: Hours vary by location; many locations open 24/7

Olive Garden: Hours vary, call ahead

Outback Steakhouse: Most locations open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PF Chang’s: Most locations open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Panda Express: Most locations open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Panera Bread: Most locations open until 6 p.m.

Papa John’s: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Papa Murphy’s: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pei Wei: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Red Lobster: Open, hours vary by location

Red Robin: Most locations open until 6 p.m.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Most locations open until 9 p.m.

Starbucks: Most locations open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Subway: Open until 6 p.m.

Taco Bell: Hours vary by location; many open until 6 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse: Most locations open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Whataburger: Open until 6 p.m.

Village Inn: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Store hours on Christmas Eve:

Barnes and Noble: Open 8 or 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., depending on location

Bed Bath & Beyond: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CVS: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Family Dollar: Open, hours TBA

Kmart: Most locations open until 10 p.m.

Frys: Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Macy’s: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Open until 6 p.m.

Target: Tentatively open, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Walgreen’s: 24/7 locations retain normal hours, non-24/7 stores close at midnight

Whole Foods: Most locations open until 7 p.m.

Restaurants open on Christmas Day include:

Boston Market: Most locations open noon to 6 p.m.

Denny’s: Open 24 hours

IHOP: 99 percent of locations are franchised and determine their own hours

Papa John’s: Open from noon to 11 p.m.

Starbucks: Most locations open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Village Inn: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Waffle House: Open 24/7

Stores open on Christmas include:

7/11: Open 24 hours

Albertsons: Most stores open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CVS: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Family Dollar: Open, hours TBA

Pilot Flying J: Open 24/7

Rite Aid: Open regular hours, but call your local store to verify

Walgreen’s: 24/7 locations retain normal hours, non-24/7 stores open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.