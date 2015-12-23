Holiday hours for stores, restaurants - Tucson News Now

Holiday hours for stores, restaurants

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
SOUTHERN, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Need batteries for that special Christmas gift or forget the whipped cream for the apple pie?

The following is a list of store and restaurant hours for Christmas Eve and many are open on Christmas day, information from gobankingrates.com

[Some stores leave it up to franchise owners and local managers to decide store hours, so be sure to call before going.]

Restaurant hours on Christmas Eve: 

  • Applebee’s: Most locations open until 8 p.m.
  • Arby’s: Open until 4 p.m.
  • Boston Market: Most locations open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Buca di Beppo: Most locations open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Burger King: Most locations close at 6 p.m.
  • Carl’s Jr.: Depends on location. 
  • Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Open until 9 p.m.
  • Claim Jumper: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Cracker Barrel: All locations close at 2 p.m.
  • Culvers: Most locations close at 2 p.m.
  • Denny’s: Open 24 hours
  • Domino’s: Open until 8 p.m.
  • Hooters: Open until 6 p.m.
  • IHOP: The majority of locations are franchised and determine their own hours
  • McDonald’s: Hours vary by location; many locations open 24/7
  • Olive Garden: Hours vary, call ahead
  • Outback Steakhouse: Most locations open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • PF Chang’s: Most locations open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Panda Express: Most locations open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Panera Bread: Most locations open until 6 p.m.
  • Papa John’s: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Papa Murphy’s: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Pei Wei: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Red Lobster: Open, hours vary by location
  • Red Robin: Most locations open until 6 p.m.
  • Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Most locations open until 9 p.m.
  • Starbucks: Most locations open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Subway: Open until 6 p.m.
  • Taco Bell: Hours vary by location; many open until 6 p.m.
  • Texas Roadhouse: Most locations open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Whataburger: Open until 6 p.m.
  • Village Inn: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Store hours on Christmas Eve:

  • Barnes and Noble: Open 8 or 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., depending on location
  • Bed Bath & Beyond: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Costco: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • CVS: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Dollar Tree: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Family Dollar: Open, hours TBA
  • Kmart: Most locations open until 10 p.m.
  • Frys: Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Macy’s: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sam’s Club: Open until 6 p.m.
  • Target: Tentatively open, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Walgreen’s: 24/7 locations retain normal hours, non-24/7 stores close at midnight
  • Whole Foods: Most locations open until 7 p.m.

Restaurants open on Christmas Day include:

  • Boston Market: Most locations open noon to 6 p.m.
  • Denny’s: Open 24 hours
  • IHOP: 99 percent of locations are franchised and determine their own hours
  • Papa John’s: Open from noon to 11 p.m.
  • Starbucks: Most locations open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Village Inn: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Waffle House: Open 24/7

Stores open on Christmas include:

  • 7/11: Open 24 hours
  • Albertsons: Most stores open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • CVS: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Family Dollar: Open, hours TBA
  • Pilot Flying J: Open 24/7
  • Rite Aid: Open regular hours, but call your local store to verify
  • Walgreen’s: 24/7 locations retain normal hours, non-24/7 stores open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

