Changes to TSA body scanning procedures - Tucson News Now

Changes to TSA body scanning procedures

Long lines at Tucson International Airport (Source: Tucson News Now) Long lines at Tucson International Airport (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc.) (Source: Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc.)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

At least seven people are dead across three states after storms hit the Southeast and the Midwest. The severe weather as people are traveling for the holidays. 

At the Tucson International Airport flights look good Christmas Eve. This morning only one flight is delayed, all the rest on time. But for those headed out expect to see some changes with Transportation Security Administration.

A new rule has been issued for airport security screening.  

TSA screeners can now force anyone to go through body scanners, even if they want to opt out. Before the change, passengers could choose a full body pat down instead of the body scanner, now TSA agents can require passengers to go through the scanner, even if they want to opt out.  

A TSA spokesperson said the scanner does not store personal information and improves threat detection for metallic an non-metallic objects that a pat down might miss.  The change come amid heightened security concerns about terror plots on commercial airlines. 

To check the status of flights click here: http://www.flytucson.com/airlines-and-flights/flight-tracker/

 Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.


 

 

  • Local newsMore>>

  • NORAD has been tracking Santa for more than 60 years

    NORAD has been tracking Santa for more than 60 years

    Friday, December 1 2017 2:20 PM EST2017-12-01 19:20:21 GMT
    (Source: NORAD)(Source: NORAD)

    NORAD, an organization charged with the air defense of the United States and Canada, got into the Santa-tracking business by accident.

    NORAD, an organization charged with the air defense of the United States and Canada, got into the Santa-tracking business by accident.

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Kolb Road exit reopens after rollover crash on WB I-10

    UPDATE: Kolb Road exit reopens after rollover crash on WB I-10

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:35 PM EST2017-12-01 17:35:21 GMT

    A crash blocked the Kolb Road exit ramp on westbound Interstate 10 and slowed traffic approaching the scene, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

    A crash blocked the Kolb Road exit ramp on westbound Interstate 10 and slowed traffic approaching the scene, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

  • Veteran donates scooter to mom who lost her leg to cancer

    Veteran donates scooter to mom who lost her leg to cancer

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:17 PM EST2017-11-29 01:17:10 GMT
    Katie Goodman just got a donated scooter just a few hours ago. (Source: Tucson News Now)Katie Goodman just got a donated scooter just a few hours ago. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    "I really appreciate it, Mike," she said with tear in her eyes to our cameras. "Everybody is just doing so much for me and I really appreciate it because I’m going through so much."

    "I really appreciate it, Mike," she said with tear in her eyes to our cameras. "Everybody is just doing so much for me and I really appreciate it because I’m going through so much."

    •   
Powered by Frankly