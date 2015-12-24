Changes to TSA body scanning procedures

At least seven people are dead across three states after storms hit the Southeast and the Midwest. The severe weather as people are traveling for the holidays.

At the Tucson International Airport flights look good Christmas Eve. This morning only one flight is delayed, all the rest on time. But for those headed out expect to see some changes with Transportation Security Administration.

A new rule has been issued for airport security screening.

TSA screeners can now force anyone to go through body scanners, even if they want to opt out. Before the change, passengers could choose a full body pat down instead of the body scanner, now TSA agents can require passengers to go through the scanner, even if they want to opt out.

A TSA spokesperson said the scanner does not store personal information and improves threat detection for metallic an non-metallic objects that a pat down might miss. The change come amid heightened security concerns about terror plots on commercial airlines.

To check the status of flights click here: http://www.flytucson.com/airlines-and-flights/flight-tracker/

