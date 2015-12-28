Parking, traffic tips for Friday's Arizona Bowl - Tucson News Now

Parking, traffic tips for Friday's Arizona Bowl

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Drivers will encounter congested streets in the midtown and downtown areas as Tucson hosts the Arizona Bowl game on Friday, Dec. 29.

The New Mexico State, in its first bowl game in 57 years, will play Utah State  at Arizona Stadium at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast by the CBS Sports Network.

Tucsonans can expect heavy congestion on the roads directly surrounding the football stadium all day, but especially in the afternoon hours. These roads include North Euclid Avenue, East Speedway Boulevard, East 6th Street and North Campbell Avenue. East Broadway Boulevard could see some issues as well. 

For those heading out to the game, many parking options are available. They are first come, first serve, so make sure to arrive early. Drivers can pay to park in multiple downtown garages and University of Arizona garages. The cost is parking is between $5 and $15.

The Sun Link streetcar can also be used by those who park further away from the stadium.

For a look at the Sun Link routes and schedules, visit  http://www.sunlinkstreetcar.com/.

Below is a parking map from the Arizona Bowl.

For more parking options in Downtown Tucson, visit http://1.usa.gov/1YJ5gZL.

Fore more parking options near the university, visit http://bit.ly/1mLkigv.

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Fiesta Bowl Parade brings fun and music to central Phoenix

    Fiesta Bowl Parade brings fun and music to central Phoenix

    Friday, December 15 2017 10:41 AM EST2017-12-15 15:41:34 GMT
    Thursday, December 28 2017 9:00 PM EST2017-12-29 02:00:11 GMT
    (Source: 3TV)(Source: 3TV)

    The National Bank of Arizona's Fiesta Bowl Parade will march through central Phoenix on a 2-mile route at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30. 

    The National Bank of Arizona's Fiesta Bowl Parade will march through central Phoenix on a 2-mile route at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30. 

  • Parking, traffic tips for Friday's Arizona Bowl

    Parking, traffic tips for Friday's Arizona Bowl

    Monday, December 28 2015 12:51 PM EST2015-12-28 17:51:23 GMT
    Thursday, December 28 2017 4:52 PM EST2017-12-28 21:52:53 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    As Tucson hosts the Arizona Bowl game Friday, Dec. 29, drivers will see extra congestion in the midtown and downtown areas.  

    As Tucson hosts the Arizona Bowl game Friday, Dec. 29, drivers will see extra congestion in the midtown and downtown areas.  

  • Arizona State, Arizona top Pac-12 as conference play begins

    Arizona State, Arizona top Pac-12 as conference play begins

    Thursday, December 28 2017 9:19 AM EST2017-12-28 14:19:27 GMT
    Thursday, December 28 2017 9:19 AM EST2017-12-28 14:19:27 GMT
    (Source: AP Images)(Source: AP Images)

    Arizona State was picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12 yet has been maybe the biggest surprise in all of college basketball, winning all 12 of its nonconference games while moving up to a program-high No. 3 in the AP Top 25.

    Arizona State was picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12 yet has been maybe the biggest surprise in all of college basketball, winning all 12 of its nonconference games while moving up to a program-high No. 3 in the AP Top 25.

    •   
Powered by Frankly