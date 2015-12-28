Parking, traffic tips for Friday's Arizona Bowl

Drivers will encounter congested streets in the midtown and downtown areas as Tucson hosts the Arizona Bowl game on Friday, Dec. 29.

The New Mexico State, in its first bowl game in 57 years, will play Utah State at Arizona Stadium at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast by the CBS Sports Network.

Tucsonans can expect heavy congestion on the roads directly surrounding the football stadium all day, but especially in the afternoon hours. These roads include North Euclid Avenue, East Speedway Boulevard, East 6th Street and North Campbell Avenue. East Broadway Boulevard could see some issues as well.

For those heading out to the game, many parking options are available. They are first come, first serve, so make sure to arrive early. Drivers can pay to park in multiple downtown garages and University of Arizona garages. The cost is parking is between $5 and $15.

The Sun Link streetcar can also be used by those who park further away from the stadium.

For a look at the Sun Link routes and schedules, visit http://www.sunlinkstreetcar.com/.

Below is a parking map from the Arizona Bowl.

For more parking options in Downtown Tucson, visit http://1.usa.gov/1YJ5gZL.

Fore more parking options near the university, visit http://bit.ly/1mLkigv.

