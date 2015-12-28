Parking, traffic tips for Friday's Arizona Bowl

The National Bank of Arizona's Fiesta Bowl Parade will march through central Phoenix on a 2-mile route at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.
As Tucson hosts the Arizona Bowl game Friday, Dec. 29, drivers will see extra congestion in the midtown and downtown areas.
Arizona State was picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12 yet has been maybe the biggest surprise in all of college basketball, winning all 12 of its nonconference games while moving up to a program-high No. 3 in the AP Top 25.
Arizona coach Bruce Arians was not thrilled when he discovered his spirited post-victory words to his players last Sunday would be piped out on TV for everyone to see and hear.
Cats come up short in final minute to lose third straight.
