Another giant squid was recently caught on camera in Toyama Bay in central Japan. Check out the video below, courtesy of Diving Shop Kaiyu...



According to earthsky.com, the first time a giant squid was ever caught on camera was just back in 2012. This particular squid was around twelve feet long, but this species can grow to over forty feet in length.

Copyright 2015. Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.