Perfectly timed photo of tea freezing in mid-air

We've all likely seen the TV reporter trying to illustrate how cold it is on a cold winter morning by throwing liquid in the air to see how quickly it freezes. Ontario-based photographer Michael Davies took it to the next level by attempting this feat near the Arctic Circle. This is how the shot turned out, courtesy of Michael Davies...

The mountaintop where this image was captured is just over 10 miles south of the Arctic Circle, according to IFL Science. When Davies captured the picture the temperature was around -31 degrees Fahrenheit.

Davies explained that nothing was left to chance for this picture. He said, "I followed the temperature, I watched for calm wind, planned the shot and set it up. Even the sun in the middle of the spray was something I was hoping for, even though it's impossible to control."

Copyright 2015. Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.